Destitute found dead in J-K's Anantnag

A destitute, believed to be a non-local, was found dead in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The body was found in Janglatmandi area of the district.

“An unidentified DB (dead body) of a destitute surviving on alms collection was found in Anantnag town. Dead body has head injuries,” a police spokesperson said through a statement. So far, no terrorist-angle has emerged, he said. A case has been registered and investigation started, the spokesperson added.

