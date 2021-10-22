Destitute found dead in J-K's Anantnag
A destitute, believed to be a non-local, was found dead in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.The body was found in Janglatmandi area of the district.An unidentified DB dead body of a destitute surviving on alms collection was found in Anantnag town. Dead body has head injuries, a police spokesperson said through a statement. So far, no terrorist-angle has emerged, he said.
