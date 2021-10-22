Left Menu

Reporter imprisoned over leaked UAE-Iraq pre-game comments

Authorities did not identify the journalist they imprisoned from the state-run Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, nor the others fired from the broadcaster over the incident. The Abu Dhabi Sports Channel fired three people involved with the broadcast over the incident, WAM said.

  • United Arab Emirates

Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates on Friday announced they had imprisoned a television journalist over apparently leaked pre-match comments made before the Emirates' tie with Iraq during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month. Authorities did not identify the journalist they imprisoned from the state-run Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, nor the others fired from the broadcaster over the incident. However, they described the comments made as “harming the public interest and provoking hate speech.” The comments came before the channel went on air between the match commentators and analysts back at a studio, according to a statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency. The feed was “hacked and the published clips were seized and broadcast on accounts on some social media sites,” the WAM report said. It said an investigation continued into how the hack took place. The detained journalist faces charges that carry up to five years in prison and a fine of up to USD 1,360. The Abu Dhabi Sports Channel fired three people involved with the broadcast over the incident, WAM said. In the meeting of Dutch coaches, Bert van Marwijk's United Arab Emirates lineup was held to a 2-2 draw by Dick Advocaat's Iraq in Dubai on October 12. The UAE is a nation of autocratic rulers where speech is strictly monitored. Emiratis online have encouraged fellow citizens to report comments critical of the country to law enforcement in the past amid the country's yearslong boycott of Qatar with other Arab nations. That boycott ended in January.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

