German diplomat meets Pondy CM
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST
Puducherry, Oct 22 (PTI): German Consul General in Chennai Karin Christina Maria Stoll held discussions with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday at his chamber. A press release from office of the Chief Minister said it was only a courtesy meeting that lasted nearly half-an-hour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
