Delhi riots: Court warns police commissioner of action for non-submission of report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has come down heavily on the Delhi Police Commissioner for non-submission of a report in a 2020 riots case and sought an explanation from him as to why appropriate action as per law be not taken against him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg on September 25, had imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the police, after noting that the investigating officer and prosecutor sought adjournment in a "very casual manner" and had directed the police commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

Almost a month after the order, the magistrate on October 21 waived the cost imposed on the police but noted that although a request for extension of time for completion of the inquiry, as per directions of the police commissioner, has come from DCP (North East), no report has been received from the commissioner. "Let an explanation be called from Commissioner of Police Delhi under his signatures through Secretary (Home) Union of India as to why appropriate action as per law be not taken against him for non-submission of the report in terms of the previous order," the court said.

The court also cautioned the police commissioner and DCP (North East) that it will hold them personally responsible for the imposition of cost in case the investigating officers seek an adjournment for compliance with the orders in a riots case.

The court had earlier imposed the cost while dealing with a case wherein the investigating officer was directed to supply a copy of the e-challan to the accused named Komal Mishra. However, the IO informed the court that the copy of the e-challan could not be supplied to the accused as he was not aware of the court's order.PTI AAK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

