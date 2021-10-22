Left Menu

Poultry farm worker assaulted near farmers’ protest site, man arrested

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:48 IST
Close on the heels of a lynching incident, a man was arrested for allegedly thrashing a poultry farm worker who refused to give him a chicken near the farmers' protests site at Delhi's Singhu border, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Naveen from Karnal, who calls himself a Nihang Sikh, was arrested hours after the incident on Thursday, police said.

Recently, a Dalit labourer from a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran was brutally killed near the Singhu border and his body was tied to a metal barricade with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Four Nihangs were arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the lynching incident. About the fresh incident, police said Manoj Paswan had some chickens loaded on a cart for delivery.

The accused asked Paswan to give him a chicken and when he refused, he was allegedly thrashed with a rod-like object.

SHO Kundli in Sonipat, Ravi Kumar, said Paswan's leg was broken in the incident.

''We have arrested Naveen, who calls himself a Nihang,'' he said over the phone.

After Paswan was injured in the incident, some people recorded his videos in which the victim can be seen narrating his ordeal.

In one video, which has surfaced on social media, Paswan is heard telling people that he was transporting chickens from a poultry farm when the accused demanded that he give one.

Despite Paswan telling the accused that all chickens were counted and he could not take out even one from the lot, he was thrashed.

