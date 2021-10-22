Left Menu

Speed up land acquisition for major projects: Konkan divl commissioner to Thane officials

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:49 IST
Konkan divisional commissioner Vilas Patil has asked officials in Thane district to speed up the land acquisition process for major projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail route and the railway's dedicated freight corridor.

He chaired a review meeting on Thursday of major projects currently underway in the district, like the Kalyan Kasara rail line, the Mumbai-Vadodara and Mumbai-Nagpur expressways, said an official.

Among those who attended the meeting were Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Collector Vaidehi Ranade, Deputy Commissioner (Rehabilitation) Pankaj Deore and RDC Sudham Pardeshi, he added.

The sub divisional officers (SDOs) of Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar gave presentations on the projects underway in their areas and the progress made so far, the official informed.

