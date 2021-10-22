Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Left Menu

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the countrys Tigray region, according to two aid workers.

22-10-2021
Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country's Tigray region, according to two aid workers. If deliberate, the action would be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid an intensifying, year-long war in Tigray.

The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media. Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu said the airstrikes in the city of Mekele targeted a former military training center now being used as a "battle network hub" by rival Tigray forces.

The spokesman, along with a military spokesman, didn't immediately respond to questions about the U.N. flight.

Ethiopia's government in recent months has accused some humanitarian groups of supporting the Tigray forces, and last month it expelled seven U.N. officials while accusing them without evidence of falsely inflating the scale of the Tigray crisis. Authorities also have subjected humanitarian workers on U.N. flights to intrusive searches while imposing what the U.N. has called a "de facto humanitarian blockade" on the region of some 6 million people.

