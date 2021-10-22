Left Menu

1971 Indo-Pak war one of the few wars in history fought to protect dignity of humanity, democracy: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the 1971 Indo-Pak war is one of the few wars in history that was fought to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy and not to acquire territory or grab power.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:54 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the IAF Conclave in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the 1971 Indo-Pak war is one of the few wars in history that was fought to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy and not to acquire territory or grab power. His remarks came at the IAF conclave organised as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations in Bengaluru on Friday.

Addressing the event here today, the Defence Minister said, "The 1971 war is one of the few wars in history that was fought not to acquire territory or grab power. The main objective was to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy." IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who was also present on the occasion, said that the war is one of the 'shortest and swiftest' victories ever recorded in the history of military warfare.

"1971 war is one of the shortest and swiftest victories ever recorded in the history of military warfare. Surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops represents largest ever surrender by an army after World War II," said Chaudhari. He further stated that the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force dominated all domains of warfare to compel Pakistani forces to surrender in the shortest time during the war.

"Indian Forces fought synergistically on western and eastern fronts and demonstrated prowess in the air, over land and in the sea. Indian Army, Navy and Air Force dominated all domains of warfare to compel Pakistani forces to surrender in the shortest time," he added. The IAF conclave was organised to celebrate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

