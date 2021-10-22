Real Madrid forward Benzema faces verdict in blackmail trial
He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from his mobile phone.Prosecutors asked Thursday that Benzema be fined 75,000 euros 87,000, the maximum allowed on the charge, and be given a suspended 10-month jail term. The law allows for a maximum of 5 years imprisonment.The four other defendants are being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.
