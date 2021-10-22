HC asks Delhi govt to reply to teacher's plea not to force for Covid vaccination due to health condition

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Delhi government's response on a plea by a school teacher seeking direction to the authorities not to force him to get vaccinated for Covid claiming he was suffering from some ailment and inoculation may worsen his medical condition.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and asked it to reply to the petition while listing the matter for hearing in February next year.

The petitioner, who is a teacher in a government school here, challenged the Delhi government's order making it mandatory for all school staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 15, failing which they will not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as 'on leave'.

The man said he was diagnosed with hand dystonia in 2018 and allopathic treatment did not show any signs of improvement and instead, his condition worsened.

Hand dystonia is a focal dystonia characterized by excessive, involuntary muscle contractions in the fingers, hand, forearm, and sometimes shoulder.

He said on August 31, he was served with a show-cause notice from the head of the school as to why he has not got himself vaccinated and was asked to state the reason.

The petitioner responded to the notice saying that according to central government guidelines, vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory and requested the authorities not to compel him for the same.

''The vaccination in all probability would further escalate the medical condition of the petitioner looking at the history... The same would be life-threatening to the petitioner,'' the plea, filed through Abhimanyu Yadav, said.

It sought direction to the authorities not to force him for vaccination as it may result in hazardous health conditions and urged that the Delhi government's order directing that anyone not vaccinated will not be allowed to attend the school and their absence will be treated as 'on leave' be quashed as illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)