U.S. defense secretary promises NATO, Taiwan, EU broad support
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:07 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday offered the United States' "resolute" commitment to NATO and broad support both to Taiwan and the European Union.
At NATO, Austin also said the United States wanted "predictability and stability" in its relationship with Russia.
