Left Menu

Former Deutsche Bank whistleblower awarded $200m record payout, sources say

A spokesperson for the CFTC declined to comment, citing agency policy. The amount, the largest for any government whistleblower program, was "mind-blowing", Erika Kelton, an attorney with Phillips & Cohen LLP who has represented several whistleblowers in the past, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:20 IST
Former Deutsche Bank whistleblower awarded $200m record payout, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A U.S. regulator handed a record reward of almost $200 million in a whistleblower case, with sources familiar with the matter identifying the recipient as a former Deutsche Bank employee. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced the award on Thursday, without disclosing details about the whistleblower or the case. It said the award was for "nearly $200 million".

Two sources told Reuters the whistleblower had previously worked for the German bank. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

In the past decade, authorities globally have levied multibillion-dollar fines and pursued criminal charges against banks and traders for banding together to rig global benchmarks, most notoriously the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Law firm Kirby McInerney LLP said in a statement its client scored the record bounty after providing extensive information and documents in 2012 that "catalyzed" investigations by the CFTC and a foreign regulator into benchmark manipulation.

David Kovel, the whistleblower's attorney from Kirby McInerney LLP, said: "The whistleblower award amount may seem shocking but it's because the ability to manipulate and make huge profits is shocking. It follows from the misconduct." The law firm also did not name the whistleblower.

U.S. lawmakers recently passed legislation to keep the CFTC's whistleblower program afloat. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the agency's whistleblower program was at risk due to a largely expected payout to a former Deutsche Bank executive related to its $2.5 billion Libor settlement. A spokesperson for the CFTC declined to comment, citing agency policy.

The amount, the largest for any government whistleblower program, was "mind-blowing", Erika Kelton, an attorney with Phillips & Cohen LLP who has represented several whistleblowers in the past, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021