Security forces defuse 2 suspected box-type IEDs in Poonch
Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices IEDs in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the two small boxes were detected in Bhata Durian Forest during a joint search operation by the army and police.
The boxes were suspected to be IEDs and were destroyed in-situ, they said.
This is a third instance of IEDs being detected by troops in J&K since Thursday.
An army patrol Thursday had detected and defused an IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge and later defused it. Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
