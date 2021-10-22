Left Menu

Farmer dies waiting for his turn at fertiliser shop in UP’s Lalitpur

Reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought compensation for the farmers kin and attacked the state government, saying never in the history of independent India, farmers were so much harassed and humiliated.

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:36 IST
Farmer dies waiting for his turn at fertiliser shop in UP’s Lalitpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer died in a queue at a fertiliser shop on Friday in the district's Jakhlaun area, where he was allegedly waiting for his turn for the past two days, according to an official. Reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought compensation for the farmers' kin and attacked the state government, saying never in the history of independent India, farmers were so much ''harassed and humiliated''. ''Bhogilal Pal (55) of Nayagaon died due to cardiac arrest at a fertiliser shop around 9.30 am. He was standing in a queue for the past two days,'' Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak told PTI. The victim's son, Kripal, said his father had slept outside the shop on Thursday night. ''Today, he was waiting for his turn in the queue but fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' he said. Lashing out at the state government, Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, ''A shortage of fertilisers in UP has taken a very painful turn under the BJP rule.'' ''Today, sad news of the death of a farmer standing in a queue in Lalitpur for fertiliser has come. Condolences! The government should announce compensation,'' he said. ''Never in the history of independent India has the farmer been so harassed and humiliated,'' he added. After a post-mortem, the body was handed to family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021