Coal transportation in Jharkhand: SC notice to Centre on NTPC's appeal against NGT order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre and others on an appeal against an order of the NGT concerning illegal transportation of coal and its dumping in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

The apex court also stayed the part of the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing NTPC to install a conveyor belt at Barkagaon in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand for transfer of coal within three months so that coal transportation by road could be avoided.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Ministry of Railways, Jharkhand government, state pollution control board, and others on a plea filed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) challenging NGT's January 6 order.

''Issue notice. Until further orders from this Court, the direction contained in the impugned order dated January 6, 2021, passed by the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, regarding fixation of time limit for construction of Conveyor belt, is stayed,'' the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NTPC, submitted that he has no objection so far as the other directions contained in the impugned order are concerned.

The tribunal has also asked the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board and the state government to ensure that the order is implemented in time and also ensure that fugitive coal dust generated is not dispersed indiscriminately.

The NGT order came on a plea filed by Hazaribagh resident Tripurari Singh and others aggrieved by the illegal transportation of coal and its dumping in violation of the pollution norms through villages Katkamag, Baanadag, Banka, Sultana, Sadampur, Hathamedi, and Mayatu in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand It was alleged that such activities have adversely affected the river and ponds in the area and about 8.5 acres of forest land has been encroached upon by the Railways and NTPC for the construction of the railway dockyard.

