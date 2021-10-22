Delhi Police busts illegal hookah cafe, 5 held
The Delhi Police has busted an illegal hookah cafe and apprehended five people, including its owner, in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area, officials said on Friday. While patrolling on Wednesday, the police reached at Boom Box Caf in Kalkaji where hookah was being served and social distancing norms were not being followed, a senior officer said.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has busted an illegal hookah cafe and apprehended five people, including its owner, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, officials said on Friday. While patrolling on Wednesday, the police reached at Boom Box Café in Kalkaji where hookah was being served and social distancing norms were not being followed, a senior officer said. The cafe manager -- Naveen -- was also present there, officials said. One hookah was seized from the spot and five people -- the cafe's owner Sunny, a resident of Tuglakabad Extension here, the cafe manager and three costumers -- were apprehended, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Delhi Police
- Delhi
- Kalkaji
- Naveen
- Tuglakabad Extension
- Sunny
ALSO READ
MoS Home Ajay Mishra attends BPR&D event in Delhi
Cops save e-rickshaw driver trying to kill himself in Delhi's Jamia Nagar
Every year, Delhi breathes its worst air from Nov 1 to 15: DPCC data
No reason to continue case for monitoring COVID-19 steps, says Delhi HC
Delhi courtroom shootout: Gangsters Tillu Tajpuriya, Navin Balli arrested