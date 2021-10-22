Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with UK CDS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific with UK Chief of the Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter.

Carter, who is on an India visit, met Jaishankar here.

''Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

