Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with UK CDS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific with UK Chief of the Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter.
Carter, who is on an India visit, met Jaishankar here.
''Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.
