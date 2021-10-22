BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:50 IST
South Korean megaband BTS has dropped Sony Group for marketing and distributing and agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuter's requests for comment.
