Centre notifies Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021

The Central Government notified the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 on Friday to incorporate the provisions related to nominal one-time compensation and uniform procedure for establishment of Overground Telegraph Line in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016.

The Central Government notified the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 on Friday to incorporate the provisions related to nominal one-time compensation and uniform procedure for establishment of Overground Telegraph Line in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016. According to the Ministry of Communications, the amount of one-time compensation for establishment of overground telegraph line will be maximum one thousand rupees per kilometre. Documentation for RoW application for overground telegraph line has been made simple.

Also, there will be no fee other than Administrative fee and Restoration charges for establishing, maintaining, working, repairing, transferring or shifting the underground and overground telegraph infrastructure, said the ministry. The ministry further stated that these amendmentswill ease Right of Wayrelated permission procedures for the establishment and augmentation of Digital Communications Infrastructureacross the country.

As per the ministry, with a robust pan India digital infrastructure, the digital divide between rural-urban and rich-poor will be bridged; e-governance and financial inclusion will be strengthened; doing business will be easy; information and communication needs of citizens and enterprises will be fulfilled; and ultimately the dream of India's transition to a digitally empowered economy and society will be translated into reality. (ANI)

