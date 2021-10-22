Left Menu

Civic polls: Model code of conduct lifted

Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas said in a press release here that the Commission had received legal opinion for the local body elections in the Union Territory and has found that in view of the interim order of the court on writ petitions on October 21 the election schedule has become uncertain and accordingly the code of conduct has become infructuous.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:31 IST
Civic polls: Model code of conduct lifted
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Oct 22 (PTI): The Election Commission of Puducherry has lifted the model code of conduct the Commission enforced from October 8, official sources said on Friday. The code of conduct was brought into effect while releasing the revised civic poll schedule which has been held in abeyance by an order of Madras High Court. Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas said in a press release here that the Commission had received legal opinion for the local body elections in the Union Territory and has found that in view of the interim order of the court on writ petitions on October 21 the election schedule has become uncertain and accordingly the code of conduct has become infructuous. The court on Thursday extended till November 11 the operation of its earlier order which directed the Puducherry government and the Election Commission to keep in abeyance all further proceedings in the matter of conducting the polls. The writ petitions sought to quash a government order (GO) dated October 6 of the Local Administration Secretariat in Puducherry and the consequential notifications issued by the State Election Commission on October 7. The petitioners contended that by virtue of the impugned notifications passed by the authorities on October 6 and 7, the reservation meant for backward classes and scheduled tribes to contest in the five Municipalities and 10 Commune Panchayats in the Union Territory had been taken away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021