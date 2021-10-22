Hotelier granted bail as he offers to pay Rs 10 lakh to victim of food poisoning

The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to the owner and cook of a Hotel in Arni in Tamil Nadu, after the duo offered to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the parents of a girl who died of food poisoning, allegedly after having food at their restaurant.

Justice M Dhandapani granted the relief to Amjath Basha, the owner and Muniyandi, the cook, on October 21.

The duo shall execute a personal bond for Rs 10,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum and report before the Arni town police daily at 10.30 am, the judge said.

According to a complaint from Priyadarshini, the mother of the victim, she had dinner with her family members at the hotel on September 8 this year and they all fell ill due to food poisoning. The next morning her daughter died. The duo was arrested on September 12.

