Hotelier granted bail as he offers to pay Rs 10 lakh to victim of food poisoning

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:35 IST
Hotelier granted bail as he offers to pay Rs 10 lakh to victim of food poisoning
The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to the owner and cook of a Hotel in Arni in Tamil Nadu, after the duo offered to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the parents of a girl who died of food poisoning, allegedly after having food at their restaurant.

Justice M Dhandapani granted the relief to Amjath Basha, the owner and Muniyandi, the cook, on October 21.

The duo shall execute a personal bond for Rs 10,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum and report before the Arni town police daily at 10.30 am, the judge said.

According to a complaint from Priyadarshini, the mother of the victim, she had dinner with her family members at the hotel on September 8 this year and they all fell ill due to food poisoning. The next morning her daughter died. The duo was arrested on September 12.

