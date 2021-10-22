Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Namibia

22-10-2021
Namibia Innings: Craig Williams c O'Brien b Campher 15 Zane Green c O'Brien b Campher 24 Gerhard Erasmus not out 53 David Wiese not out 28 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-4) 6 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.3 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-73 Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-22-0, Craig Young 3.3-0-33-0, Mark Adair 1.4-0-12-0, Curtis Campher 3-0-14-2, Kevin O'Brien 2.2-0-15-0, Simi Singh 4-0-28-0.

