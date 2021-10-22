Left Menu

India's future inductions must include new disruptive technologies to stay ahead of adversaries: CDS Bipin Rawat

In order to have an edge over adversaries, India's future inductions must incorporate new disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned system and directed energy weapons, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:26 IST
India's future inductions must include new disruptive technologies to stay ahead of adversaries: CDS Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to have an edge over adversaries, India's future inductions must incorporate new disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned system and directed energy weapons, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday. Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Rawat said, "Our future inductions must aim at introducing new disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned system and directed energy weapons to remain ahead of our adversaries."

Remembering the 1971 Indo-Pak war, General Rawat said the episode changed the dynamics of the South Asian subcontinent. "1971 Indo-Pak war was indeed a landmark event that altered the geography of the South Asian subcontinent...In the span of just 14 days the war was successfully concluded and a sovereign nation Bangladesh was born with its liberation from Pakistan rule," he said.

CDS Bipin Rawat Rawat's remarks come at time when the Chinese Army's activities have increased marginally in in-depth areas across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which is under tight surveillance of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021