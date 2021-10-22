Left Menu

Hindus alone entitled for recruitment in HR&CE institutions: AG

Being an Indian citizen and native of Tamil Nadu, he claimed he is entitled for the protection provided under Articles 161 and 162 of the Constitution, which provide equal opportunity in matters of public employment.Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram informed the court there is a provision in the HRCE Act stipulating that only Hindus must be appointed in the educational institutions run and funded by the department.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:41 IST
Hindus alone entitled for recruitment in HR&CE institutions: AG
  • Country:
  • India

Hindus alone are entitled for appointment in teaching and non-teaching posts in educational institutions run and funded by the State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Friday.

Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram said this when Justice C Saravanan was hearing a writ petition from a Muslim youth challenging the relevant provision today.

The petition from Suhail sought to quash an employment advertisement in a Tamil daily dated October 13, which invited applications only from Hindus for appointment for teaching and non-teaching posts in the newly started Shri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur and consequently direct the authorities to permit him to compete for the post of Office Assistant.

Petitioner contended that the HR&CE has no authority to impose the condition that other religious persons are not eligible to be appointed. Being an Indian citizen and native of Tamil Nadu, he claimed he is entitled for the protection provided under Articles 16(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution, which provide equal opportunity in matters of public employment.

Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram informed the court there is a provision in the HR&CE Act stipulating that only Hindus must be appointed in the educational institutions run and funded by the department. Moreover, the appointment process has already begun, he added.

Directing the AG to file a detailed counter, the judge posted the matter after two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021