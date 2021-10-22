Macron: waiting for concrete gestures from Poland to ease tensions with EU

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Europe was waiting for "concrete gestures" from Poland to solve the current spat with the European Union over the independence of the Polish judiciary.

Earlier this month, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that elements of EU law were incompatible with the country's charter, challenging a central tenet of EU integration.

