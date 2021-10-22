Left Menu

Italy struggles to name climate envoy as ministers argue over name

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani were given joint responsibility for the appointment, which Di Maio said would be made by September. Three weeks after the deadline nobody has been named, as Italy prepares to host a Group of 20 leaders' meeting next week where climate change will top the agenda, immediately followed by the U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:43 IST
Italy struggles to name climate envoy as ministers argue over name

Italy, joint host of a key United Nations climate summit just over a week away, has still not found a special envoy to represent it because the ministers responsible for the appointment cannot agree on a name. Italian climate activists cheered when a government decree in June promised the appointment of the special envoy, following the example of other countries which have named prominent figures to the job such as John Kerry in the United States.

The role would ensure "more effective Italian participation at international events and negotiations on the environment and climate change," read the decree. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani were given joint responsibility for the appointment, which Di Maio said would be made by September.

Three weeks after the deadline nobody has been named, as Italy prepares to host a Group of 20 leaders' meeting next week where climate change will top the agenda, immediately followed by the U.N. "COP26" climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. "The delay in appointing the special envoy before the crucial G20 Summit and COP26 is a big missed opportunity," said Luca Bergamaschi, co-founder of Italian climate think-tank ECCO.

A senior government source said a few candidates were currently being vetted but the appointment was unlikely to come before the COP26. "I don't think the envoy could add much at this stage, the preparatory job for the COP is already done and the negotiating team is at work," the source said.

DIFFERENT VIEWS Cingolani wants someone widely known, a figurehead who can be "inspiring" to the general public but who will not overshadow the minister himself, said a second source, adding that Di Maio, on the other hand, wants to pick a career diplomat.

Another source said the names put forward by Cingolani were considered unsuitable by the office of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and it was for this reason that Di Maio was looking for candidates among the foreign ministry's diplomatic corps. Draghi's office declined to comment on this.

"We can't deny there is a problem, otherwise the person would have been named by now," said a fourth ministerial source. Cingolani, a physicist with no party affiliation, has often been criticised by climate activists for stressing the financial and social costs of the ecological transition and saying that it needs to be gradual.

Di Maio is a former deputy prime minister and a leading light in the 5-Star Movement, the largest party in parliament. Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, is the only G7 nation that has not yet made a new financial commitment up to 2025 to help poor countries tackle climate change.

"Italy is in the process of assessing its financial commitment with a view to the forthcoming G20 summit and COP26," a government spokesman said. ECCO's Bergamaschi said the envoy should be "a high-level figure with a credible track record on climate diplomacy at European and international level". He added that a female appointment would be ideal "given that the top Italian political and diplomatic posts are dominated by men". (additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Crispian Balmer, editing by Mark Heinrich and Crispian Balmer)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021