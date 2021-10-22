Myanmar says does not accept ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit
Myanmar's military government said on Friday it did not accept a decision by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to invite only a non-political representative from Myanmar to its upcoming summit.
In a press release, the junta's foreign ministry said that heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoy equal and full rights to participate in ASEAN summits. (Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson)
