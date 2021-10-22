Left Menu

Maha: Fast track human, wildlife DNA units inaugurated by CM

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:48 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated a Fast Track DNA Unit and Wildlife DNA Analysis department in Nagpur and said it will give probe agencies help with evidence to crack down on criminals.

The units have been set up by the state Home department as part of the Regional Forensic Assistant Scientific Laboratory in Rahate Colony here. These laboratories will help speed up investigation in crimes against women and children and the one dedicated to wildlife will help curb killing of animals and ensure poachers and smugglers are caught, the CM said.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, speaking on the occasion, said Maharashtra would soon get the stringent Shakti Act to ensure perpetrators of crimes against women and children are punished.

He said the state will pass the bill related to the legislation in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly.

''The Wildlife DNA Analysis department will play a key role to ensure animals are protected,'' he added.

