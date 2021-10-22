Governor administers oath to new PPSC chairman
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Jagbans Singh.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa were present on the occasion, an official statement said.
Jagbans Singh is a former deputy comptroller and auditor general of India.
