Governor administers oath to new PPSC chairman

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Jagbans Singh.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa were present on the occasion, an official statement said.

Jagbans Singh is a former deputy comptroller and auditor general of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)