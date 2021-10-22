Myanmar rejects ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit

Myanmar's military government said on Friday it rejected a decision by its neighbours to invite only a non-political representative to an upcoming regional summit, in what was an unprecedented snub to the leader of a Feb. 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press release that heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The next summit is due to take place on Oct. 26-28.

The decision taken by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/asean-chair-brunei-confirms-junta-leader-not-invited-summit-2021-10-16 was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference. The junta said after the meeting that the decision went against ASEAN's longtime central principle of consensus. (Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)