Myanmar rejects ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit

The junta said after the meeting that the decision went against ASEAN's longtime central principle of consensus.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:58 IST
Myanmar's military government said on Friday it rejected a decision by its neighbours to invite only a non-political representative to an upcoming regional summit, in what was an unprecedented snub to the leader of a Feb. 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press release that heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The next summit is due to take place on Oct. 26-28.

The decision taken by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/asean-chair-brunei-confirms-junta-leader-not-invited-summit-2021-10-16 was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference. The junta said after the meeting that the decision went against ASEAN's longtime central principle of consensus. (Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

