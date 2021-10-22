Left Menu

Nagaland Police suspends 13 personnel for not declaring seizure of 10 gold bars

On September 10, at least 13 personnel of the narcotic cell manning the inter-state check gate at Khuzama in Kohima district had reportedly seized the 10 gold bars, Senior Superintendent of Police Crime and PRO police headquarters, Manoj Kumar said while interacting with journalists here.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:02 IST
Nagaland Police suspends 13 personnel for not declaring seizure of 10 gold bars
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Police have suspended 13 personnel of its narcotic cell for allegedly seizing 10 gold bars from smugglers but keeping the authorities in the dark about it, a senior police officer said on Friday. A criminal case was instituted against them and an inquiry was ordered into the alleged “misconduct of the law enforcers”, he said. The incident took place in September this year but the police action came to light now. On September 10, at least 13 personnel of the narcotic cell manning the inter-state check gate at Khuzama in Kohima district had reportedly seized the 10 gold bars, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) and PRO police headquarters, Manoj Kumar said while interacting with journalists here. On receipt of the information, a criminal case was registered against the 13 personnel at the state crime police station of the police headquarters in Kohima on September 17, he said. Reacting to social-media reports that some gold bars were missing from 290 of them, weighing approximately 48.14 kg, recovered by another team at the narcotic checkpoint at Khuzama on October 3, the PRO clarified that it is incorrect.

The seizures made in both the cases are intact at the police ‘malkhana’ (godown), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021