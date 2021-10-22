Left Menu

Increase conviction rate, Maha home minister tells cops in review meet

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2021
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday reviewed the working of Nagpur, Gadchiroli and other police units in the region and asked officials to ensure all efforts are taken to increase the conviction rate.

He said one must not get the opportunity to raise questions on the efficiency of the state police, and there must be fear among criminals that they cannot escape punishment.

During the review meeting, the minister said incidents of rape and robberies, which have been on the rise in the last few years, must be curbed, with focus also on root causes like illicit alcohol and addiction.

Liquor and sand mafias will have to be dealt with a heavy hand and the movement of those facing MCOCA cases must be monitored, he told the officials, adding that the crime rate in districts in Nagpur divisions must be brought down.

While conviction rates, preventive action and other crime statistics were reviewed for Nagpur, the minister said attention should be paid to illegal activities in Chandrapur and on the enforcement of the alcohol ban in Wardha.

He told police authorities in Gadchiroli to ensure coordination with the headquarters in Mumbai so that facilities and infrastructure, like vehicles, are always available.

The demand and supply situation in Gadchiroli should be submitted to the headquarters every two months, the minister said.

Every district must have an all-women police station, he added.

