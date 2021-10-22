Left Menu

EU countries need to discuss where the bloc should be heading to, Merkel says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:18 IST
EU countries need to discuss where the bloc should be heading to, Merkel says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union countries need to deepen talks about where the 27-nation bloc should be heading to in order to mitigate and solve disputes such as the current row with Poland over the rule of law, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"There is the issue of the independence of justice, but also underlying (the question) ... which way is the European Union heading, what should be a European competence and what should be tackled by nation states," Merkel told reporters in Brussels after what was likely her last EU summit.

"If you look at Polish history, it is very understandable that the question of defining their national identity plays a big role..., which is a different historical situation than the one countries find themselves in that have had democracy since World War 2," she

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021