2 men held for theft in Delhi after using chemical to make middle-aged man lose consciousness

The accused who were arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Mohammad Aarif 39, a resident of Sultanpuri, and Aarif Khan 25, a resident of Johripur, they said.Complainant Vikas Sethi, a resident of GTB Nagar, told police that on the evening of September 12, he had stopped his scooter near Kashmere Gate metro station to attend a call on his phone, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:30 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a 50-year-old man last month after making him unconscious with the help of a chemical substance in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Friday. The accused who were arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Mohammad Aarif (39), a resident of Sultanpuri, and Aarif Khan (25), a resident of Johripur, they said.

Complainant Vikas Sethi, a resident of GTB Nagar, told police that on the evening of September 12, he had stopped his scooter near Kashmere Gate metro station to attend a call on his phone, police said. At the time, a man came and convinced Sethi to give him a lift up to Hindu Rao Hospital on the pretext that his relative was admitted there, police said. When they reached the roundabout of Hindu Rao Hospital, one person was already present there and the accused asked Sethi to stop the scooter. The duo made the complainant unconscious through a chemical substance, a senior police officer said.

After regaining consciousness, Sethi found his mobile phone, two gold rings, a debit card and some money had gone missing. The accused also withdrew Rs 50,000 from the victim's bank account, which the victim came to know later, the officer said. More than 100 CCTV cameras installed in Kashmere Gate area to Khajuri Khas were examined. The accused were seen walking in a camera footage, police said. During investigation, police got information that one of them was seen in Sultanpuri area. On Wednesday, police apprehended Aarif. On his inputs, his associate Khan was also arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Upon interrogation, the accused told the police about their modus operandi. The accused revealed that they would first select a crowded place and then pick a person as their target. They would manage to convince the person to drop them at a nearby place. After reaching the area, they would target the person and escape from the spot, police said. One gold ring was recovered from their possession.

Aarif was previously involved in three cases of murder, robbery and Arms Act, while Khan was involved in one Arms Act case, police added.

