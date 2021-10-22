Left Menu

Taliban interim government vows to not let Afghan soil be used by Pak Taliban and Baloch nationalists

Qureshi and Pakistani spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed made an unannounced visit to Kabul on Thursday to meet the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, including Interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, underlining Islamabads want for lasting peace and stability in the war-torn country.During wide-ranging discussions, Akhund assured Qureshi that the TTP and the BLA would not be allowed to carry out terror operations from Afghan soil, Qureshi said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:33 IST
Taliban interim government vows to not let Afghan soil be used by Pak Taliban and Baloch nationalists
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has vowed to not let its soil be used by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to carry out terror operations in neighbouring Pakistan, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Qureshi and Pakistani spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed made an unannounced visit to Kabul on Thursday to meet the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, including Interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, underlining Islamabad's want for lasting peace and stability in the war-torn country.

During wide-ranging discussions, Akhund assured Qureshi that the TTP and the BLA would not be allowed to carry out terror operations from Afghan soil, Qureshi said. Both groups are listed as banned militant outfits in Pakistan.

The TTP and BLA have carried out scores of attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces this year alone, mainly targeting security forces and in some cases religious processions and even Chinese citizens working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after returning from his day-long visit, Qureshi said the 'interim Afghan government' had given him a firm assurance that terror groups cannot attack Pakistan from Afghan entry points.

Apart from Akhund, the meeting with Qureshi was also attended by senior Cabinet members of the Taliban regime, Abdullah Hanafi, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Hidayatullah and Yaqub Mujahid, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Qureshi said the Taliban government had been told that it needed to win the confidence of other nations by tackling regional terrorism.

Qureshi elaborated using Russia as an example which has concerns over the Islamic State building up using Afghan soil; similarly Iran has reservations over the targeted killing of Hazara community members. Hazaras are an ethinic minority in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border who are regularly persecuted by regional factions.

''So, the Afghan Taliban needs to enhance cooperation with these countries on counterterrorism,'' the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Qureshi earlier said Pakistan would provide humanitarian assistance worth Rs 500 crore to Afghanistan and would also allow duty free import of fresh fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan to facilitate bilateral trade.

The United Nations had warned last month that the poverty rate in Afghanistan was soaring and public services were close to collapse.

Some 40 per cent of the country's GDP - national output - comes from aid, according to the World Bank. The US also froze USD 10 billion of the country's central bank assets after the Taliban captured Kabul in August.

Qureshi was visiting Afghanistan for the first time after the Taliban took over in mid-August. He is the third foreign minister after those of Qatar and Uzbekistan to visit since the Taliban seized power.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021