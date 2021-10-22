Left Menu

60-year-old woman raped in Jharkhand

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST
60-year-old woman raped in Jharkhand
A 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Jharkhand's Simdega district and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with it, police said on Friday. The woman, who works in a hotel at Hurda, was allegedly raped on Thursday when she was alone, the police said in a statement.

The man was caught by the police when he was trying to flee to Delhi via Odisha fearing arrest. He was forwarded to judicial custody by a local court before which he was produced during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

