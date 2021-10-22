Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - U.N. envoy
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had been a "big disappointment" and did not find a common way to draft a new constitution or agree on a date for the next round.
The drafting committee, comprising 45 representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new Charter leading to U.N.-supervised elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement