Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL46 PM-4THLD ADDRESS 'New India' that can set difficult targets, achieve them: PM on 100 cr doses landmark New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India's success in administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in nine months has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its capabilities, and asserted that this highlights a ''new India'' which can set difficult targets and achieve them.

DEL56 VACCINE-PM-WORLD LEADERS India remains steadfast partner in global efforts to combat Covid: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked a host of world leaders for their wishes to India on crossing the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone and underlined that the country remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting the Covid pandemic.

DEL80 INDOUK India and UK discuss ways to boost cooperation in strategic areas New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.

MDS7 KA-RAJNATH Armed forces being further integrated at all levels to meet any circumstances: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said efforts are on for ensuring further integration of India's armed forces and related establishments at all levels, aimed at readying the country's military forces for any circumstances in the future.

DEL74 PM-WTO WTO director general calls on PM Modi New Delhi: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. DEL79 RAHUL-LD GUJARAT Rahul Gandhi meets Congress leaders from Gujarat, asks them to strengthen party for assembly polls New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to strengthen the organisation and be prepared for the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held late next year.

CAL12 OD- LD MISSILE-TARGET India successfully flight-tests ABHYAS off Odisha coast Balasore (Odisha): India on Friday successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha, DRDO officials said.

BOM19 MH-4TH LD FIRE Man falls to death from 19th floor as major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise Mumbai: A 30-year-old security guard fell to his death from a balcony on the 19th floor of a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai after a major fire broke out there on Friday, officials said.

MDS12 KA-SECURITY-RAWAT China's tech advances in cyber, space domains most worrisome: General Bipin Rawat Bengaluru: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said India faces a myriad of external security challenges and most worrisome are China's technological advances in the cyber and space domains.

LEGAL LGD24 SC-CIVIL SERVICES Successful UPSC aspirants have no right to be allocated cadre, place of service of their choice: SC New Delhi: A successful civil services aspirant has no right to be allocated a cadre or place of appointment of his choice as a candidate for the All India service he opts for serving anywhere in the country with “eyes wide open,” the Supreme Court Friday said.

LGD8 DL-COURT-LD SHARJEEL IMAM Court denies bail to Sharjeel Imam in sedition case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case lodged against him for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech and inciting violence during the CAA-NRC protests in 2019, saying free speech cannot be exercised at the cost of communal peace and harmony. FOREIGN FGN37 US-INDIA-VACCINE-MILESTONE-LD REAX US lawmakers say India's success will help world defeat COVID-19 as it achieves 100 crore jabs milestone Washington: Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone, saying India's success will help the world defeat the deadly pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN44 UN-INDIA-PAK India condemns abuse of UN platform by Pakistan to propagate false, malicious propaganda against it United Nations: India strongly hit out at Pakistan for yet again propagating “false and malicious propaganda” against it at a UN platform, where Islamabad spoke in favour of its close ally China’s “protection of ethnic and religious minorities” in Xinjiang. By Yoshita Singh FGN43 VIRUS-CHINA-OUTBREAK China’s Zero-COVID policy under stress amid recurring virus spikes Beijing: A retired Chinese couple who tested positive for COVID-19, days after they went on a travel spree across the country, has been blamed for the latest spike in cases in the country, raising questions about the efficacy of China’s Zero-COVID policy. By KJM Varma FGN46 PAK-AFGHAN-TERROR Taliban interim government vows to not let Afghan soil be used by Pak Taliban and Baloch nationalists Islamabad: The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has vowed to not let its soil be used by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to carry out terror operations in neighbouring Pakistan, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

