Left Menu

Customs files chargesheet in Kerala gold smuggling case

IAS officer Sivasakar was removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and as the state IT Secretary over his alleged links with Swapna Suresh and other accused in the case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:07 IST
Customs files chargesheet in Kerala gold smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs Department, which has been probing the controversial gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel, on Friday submitted the charge sheet before a court here arraigning 29 accused including M Sivasankar, the former IT secretary.

In the 188 page charge sheet, filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court (Economic Offences here, the Customs have listed Sarith P S, Swapna Prabha Suresh and Sandeep Nair as the first, second and the third accused respectively and Sivasankar as the 29th accused.

''...accused persons Swapna Prabha Suresh, Sarith PS, Sandeep H N and Ramees K T played a pivotal role in masterminding and carrying out the smuggling operations enticing into their smuggling network the other accused,'' the charge sheet said.

''M Sivasankar was knowingly concerned in misdeclaration and fraudulent evasion of customs duty chargeable and has offered the unscrupulous elements an undue platform for misuse of diplomatic immunity,'' the Customs said.

The Customs, however, has not made an accused, the consul general, in whose name the gold was smuggled from UAE.

The Department has said that the gold was smuggled for certain investors in northern Kerala.

It has also found that the accused has smuggled 169 kg of gold in 21 attempts. The charge sheet also said that two trials were conducted before the accused actually smuggled the gold. Besides the Customs, the NIA, the ED and the Income Tax Department has been probing the accused involved in the case.

The NIA had in February filed its charge sheet against 20 people before a special court here for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in diplomatic baggage into Kerala.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5 last year from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

The consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention. IAS officer Sivasakar was removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and as the state IT Secretary over his alleged links with Swapna Suresh and other accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021