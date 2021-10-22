Left Menu

TN, Haryana, AP, UP, Punjab win in Junior Women's Hockey Nationals

In the last match of the day, Puducherry Hockey registered a fine 6-1 win over Hockey Bengal in Pool H.

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:08 IST
Tamil Nadu bounced back from their loss in the first round to thrash Kerala 5-0, while Haryana demolished Rajasthan by a whopping 19-0 margin on day three of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship here on Friday. In the opening match of the day, Tamil Nadu made amends of their loss in the first match by defeating Kerala Hockey 5-0 in Pool A match, while Hockey Haryana dominated the proceedings in their match against Hockey Rajasthan. In a Pool C match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Telangana Hockey 7-0, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey got off to a fine start with a scintillating 7-0 win against Manipur Hockey. In a closely fought Pool H match, Hockey Karnataka lost 1-2 to Hockey Punjab. In the last match of the day, Puducherry Hockey registered a fine 6-1 win over Hockey Bengal in Pool H.

