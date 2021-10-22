TN CM grants Rs 10 lakh solatium to kin of fisherman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a young fisherman whose body was fished out following an incident that involved a Sri Lankan Naval vessel ramming into a boat in which he was on.

Days ago, three fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district had ventured for fishing and while two of them ''came under the Sri Lankan Naval custody'', the body of a 28-year old man, R Rajkiran was found later, an official release here said.

Conveying his condolences, Stalin ordered Rs 10 lakh solatium from the CM's Public Relief Fund. On October 20, Stalin had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a Sri Lankan naval ship ramming into the boat of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

The Lankan Navy had on Wednesday said that they found the body of an Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was on, along with two others, was hit by a naval vessel.

