Left Menu

Haryana government transfers 26 IPS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST
Haryana government transfers 26 IPS officers
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including several district police chiefs, with immediate effect.

Kala Ramachandran, principal secretary, Transport Department with additional charge of ADGP, Crime Against Women, has been given additional charge of ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), according to an official statement.

Bharti Arora, IGP, Ambala has been given additional charge of IG, Women Safety, the statement said.

Shiv Charan, DIG, State Crime Branch (H) has been posted as DIG, SVB, Hisar.

Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamid Akhtar has been posted as SP, State Crime Branch (headquarters).

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has been posted as SP of Sonipat, and Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal has been posted as SP of Palwal.

Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant of 5th Battalion of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), MBN with additional charge of 2nd Battalion of HAP has been given additional charge of SP Traffic, Karnal.

Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal has been posted as SP of SVB(H).

Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat has been posted as SP of Charkhi Dadri.

Sonipat SP Jashandeep Randhawa with additional charge of STF Sonipat has been posted as SP of Ambala.

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg has been posted as SP, SVB (headquarters).

Jind SP Wassem Akram has been posted as SP of Jhajjar.

Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar has been posted as SP of Rewari.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarniya has been posted as SP of Jind.

SP, Telecom, Udai Singh Meena has been posted as SP of Rohtak.

Charkhi Dadri SP Vinod Kumar has been posted as DCP of South Gurgaon. He replaces Dheeraj Kumar, who has been posted as SP of Kurukshetra.

Surinder Singh, SP Security CID, has been posted as SP of Fatehabad.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of seven Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021