Left Menu

Fishermen injured in attack

It is stated their fishing net touched those of Tharangambadi fishermen and a wordy quarrel erupted between the two groups which led to the men from Athirampatnam using iron rods to attack the others. All the four fishermen of Tharangambadi sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Nagapattinam GH for treatment.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST
Fishermen injured in attack
  • Country:
  • India

A wordy quarrel between two groups of fishermen from Tamil Nadu off the Kodiakarai coast on Friday left four of them from Mayiladuthurai district injured.

The injured fishermen alleged they were attacked by a group of those from Athirampatnam in Thanjavur district, the Coastal Security Group, which is probing the matter, said.

The fishermen from Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district were allegedly attacked when they were fishing a few knots southeast off Kodiakarai coast. The other group also cast their net in the same spot. It is stated their fishing net touched those of Tharangambadi fishermen and a wordy quarrel erupted between the two groups which led to the men from Athirampatnam using iron rods to attack the others. All the four fishermen of Tharangambadi sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Nagapattinam GH for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021