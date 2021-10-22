NIA files chargesheet against 4 in Rohingya trafficking case

The NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet before a special court here against four Bangladeshi nationals for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of Rohingyas, an official said.

Mohammad Sahab Uddin, Aman Ullah, Mohammad Abdul Rahim and Saidul Alam have been charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

The case relates to the alleged trafficking of Bangladeshis/Rohingyas for the purpose of exploitation by Sahab Uddin and others, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The accused were involved in the organised human trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi men, women and minor children into India through inducement by offers of jobs and marriage, the official said.

The accused had arranged for transportation, accommodation and fake documents among others for the trafficked Rohingya and Bangladeshi persons, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation of the case is underway.

