HC to hear counsel on quantum of damages to Hathras rape victim’s kin on Nov 25

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:30 IST
The Allahabad High on Friday fixed November 25 to hear arguments on the question of quantum of compensation to be given to the family of a 19-year-old gangrape-cum-murder victim hailing from a Hathras village.

Accordingly, a Lucknow bench of the high court asked various counsel, including that of the Uttar Pradesh government, to come prepared on that day with their arguments on the issue.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh issued the directions after Assistant Solicitor General S V Raju submitted to the bench copies of some government orders on various schemes for the benefits to the victim's family under SC/ST Act.

Following the death of the gangrape victim during her treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on September 29 and her subsequent cremation by the police – allegedly forcibly – in the dead of night against the wishes of her family members, the court had taken suo moto cognisance of the episode.

While fixing November 25 to hear the issue of quantum of compensation, the bench said if the hearing is not concluded on that day, it will continue the exercise the next day as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

