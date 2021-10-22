G7 countries agree shared position on digital trade - communique

The Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed on a joint set of principles to govern cross-border data use and digital trade, Britain said on Friday in a communique after a meeting of trade ministers in London.

"We oppose digital protectionism and authoritarianism and today we have adopted the G7 Digital Trade Principles that will guide the G7's approach to digital trade," the communique published by Britain said.

