U.S. Justice Dept launches new initiative to combat discriminatory lending

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:42 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a new initiative to combat discriminatory lending practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, 'redlining' remains a persistent form of discrimination that harms minority communities," Garland told a news conference.

Through the initiative, authorities "will mobilize resources focused on making fair access to credit," he said. "It will seek to address fair lending concerns on a broader geographic scale than the Justice Department has ever done before."

