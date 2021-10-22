U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Texas abortion ban
Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:10 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to a restrictive Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion.
The justices, however, deferred a decision on a request by the administration to block the law while litigation continues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
