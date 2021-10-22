Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Texas abortion ban

The justices, however, deferred a decision on a request by the administration to block the law while the litigation continues, prompting a dissent from liberal Justice Sotomayor. The Texas measure, one of a series of restrictive Republican-backed abortion laws passed at the state level in recent years, bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, a point when many women do not yet realize they are pregnant.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:23 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to a restrictive Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, and set the date for arguments in the case for Nov. 1. The justices, however, deferred a decision on a request by the administration to block the law while the litigation continues, prompting a dissent from liberal Justice Sotomayor.

The Texas measure, one of a series of restrictive Republican-backed abortion laws passed at the state level in recent years, bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, a point when many women do not yet realize they are pregnant. It makes an exception for a documented medical emergency but not for cases of rape or incest. The Supreme Court already is set to consider another major abortion case on Dec. 1 in a dispute centering on Mississippi's law banning abortions starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. In that case, Mississippi has asked the justices to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling is due by the end of June 2022.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, previously allowed the Texas law to be enforced in the challenge brought by abortion providers. In that 5-4 decision on Sept. 1, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts expressed skepticism about how the law is enforced and joined the three liberal justices in dissent.

