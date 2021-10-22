Left Menu

Evolve suitable water management policy: HC

Such a policy is to be formulated taking into consideration the public interest involved, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to evolve a suitable water management policy taking into account the growing demand for more water. Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction on October 20 while disposing of a writ petition from U S Palanivel, who wanted the administration in Erode district to strictly implement two GOs passed in 1962 and 1967, which regulated unauthorised pump sets installed on the banks of rivers and channels.

The judge noted huge developments had occurred during the past 40 years in agriculture, industrial and other activities. The distribution of water must be regulated by formulating a revised policy and by passing necessary orders. However, such policy is to be formulated by the government taking into consideration its interest as a whole and considering the interest and the activities in various localities, the judge said and directed the authorities concerned to formulate a policy to regulate distribution of water for irrigation and other purposes, if not already done, in a judicious manner. Such a policy is to be formulated taking into consideration the public interest involved, he added.

Coming back to the plea in the writ petition, the judge directed the authorities concerned to initiate criminal action against those who illegally extracted water. He also directed the relevant officials to conduct periodical inspections regarding illegal extraction of water either through pipelines or any other mode by anybody. In the event of identifying any such illegal extraction of water, criminal cases are to be registered and all those involved in such illegalities must be prosecuted in the manner known to law, the judge said.

